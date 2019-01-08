DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is known as National Mentoring Month.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for people who want to make a positive impact in young people's lives. Jeff Parmenter will soon celebrate being a "big" for 25 years.
"The first time I ever matched was '94, to a young man named Marcus," Parmenter explained. People who sign up to be part of Big Brothers Big Sisters are 'matched' up with a child. "He was 12 at the time. We still keep in touch."
Parmenter was matched with Marcus and the rest is history. It was something he said changed his life.
"A lot of kids we deal with don't have a positive role model in their life. [Being a "Big"] gives them an opportunity to grow," Parmenter added.
A study from Big Brothers Big Sisters shows students are 52 percent less likely to skip school and 37 percent less likely to skip class. That's if they're meeting their mentor regularly.
"That's when a mentor comes in and helps those kids focus on their goals and keep them on track," Parmenter said.
He said there's a need for mentors in central Illinois. More than 600 kids in the program have someone to look up to. While there is a need for more role models, there are dozens of kids waiting to be matched with a "Big".
There are 150 kids on a waiting list. BBBS is looking for male mentors. Those interested can click here to get involved.