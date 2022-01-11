ILLINOIS (WAND)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois are in need of volunteers for its mentor program.
The organization says the pandemic has brought upon many challenges and has greatly affected its volunteer pool and the number of applicants that inquire.
Mentors work with the children first hand giving them someone to confide in and lean on during times of hardship, as well as offer any help or advice with academic struggles, suicide attempts or mental health issues.
January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to be on the forefront of mentorship for our local youth.
To volunteer visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.
