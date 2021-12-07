SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor 2.0 has moved from Decatur to Springfield. Now, mentors are welcoming the first class of freshman into the program, who they hope to keep connected throughout their high school careers.
"Our match was perfect, honestly," Isra Chohan told WAND News.
Chohan is a freshman at Southeast High School and was just matched with a mentor.
"She's like a medical manager, which is like doing everything in the medical field, and I kind of want an insight into all that," Chohan explained.
Chohan was thrilled to learn her "big sister" will be able to offer her not only life advice, but also insight to the career field she hopes to pursue.
"Of course parents and family are all such great support, but I'm just excited to be on the professional side to help her network and learn more about what I do and help her with next steps," mentor Heather Gray told WAND News.
Gray manages medical staff for HSHS Medical Group. While she'll be able to coach Chohan on her resume and the college application process, she said the experience has been just as rewarding for her.
"I'm just thrilled to be able to give back. And I learn so much, probably more from the students then they even learn from me," Gray added.
Tuesday marked only the second meeting for matches, but Southeast students have already had a challenging year. There was an attempted stabbing on the first day of school, and a fatal stabbing down the road at Lanphier High School a few weeks later.
"I think this whole past year and a half has been challenging. But I think that this is a great opportunity for them to have another support person to lean on to help them in their personal and professional lives," Gray explained.
While matches are still getting to know each other, organizers hope the mentorship will serve students in the good times and through the bad times.
"You know, you're going to know them for awhile so you can rely on them and tell them things," Chohan said.
"You come to that fork in the road and you can go right or left, and its just another way to help them, guide them to making the right decisions," Gray added.
Students enrolled in the program also attend a class once a week as part of their AVID curriculum with Derek Haggard, program director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois' Mentor 2.0 program.
The organization is currently raising money for its Cash For Kids' Sake event. You can click here to purchase a raffle ticket. Winners will be drawn in January.
