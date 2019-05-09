DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Jayjuan Boatman just might be the face of MacArthur High School.
He's the reigning three-time homecoming king and senior class president. But behind his success is a young program with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
"When you need someone you can depend on for all four years of high school, this program is for that," Jayjuan said. "Because of this program, I am now graduating today."
Jayjuan has been in the Mentor 2.0 program since he was a freshman. Mentor "bigs" keep tabs on mentee "littles" throughout high school, offering support online and in person.
"It's a great way for us as members of the community to really own the direction our youth are going," said Jared Kennedy, Jayjuan's mentor.
And as the organization's celebration Thursday night continued on, Jayjuan didn't see it as an end, but rather a beginning — the beginning of his career as a mentor.
"This program has truly inspired me," Jayjuan said. "As I get older, I do plan to be a part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters."
If you would like to learn more about becoming a mentor, click here.