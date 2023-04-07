CHICAGO (WAND) — A lottery player in Clinton is one million dollars richer after scratching off a Diamond Crossword 10X instant ticket.
The winner is a regular customer at Big D’s, located at 512 W. Van Buren in Clinton, where he bought the $25 scratch-off that netted him the top prize of $1 million.
The owner of Big D’s, Francis Jackson, is no stranger to big wins. “We had a $4 million winner many years ago. We’ve also had a $300,000 winner and several $100,000 winners,” said Jackson.
For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a bonus of 1% of the winning ticket, or $10,000. Jackson plans to put this money towards a long planned store improvement project. He was not surprised by a win from one of his regulars because, as he says, “we are the go-to lottery spot in town!”
Since the start of 2023, 18.9 million winning instant tickets have been sold in Illinois, netting lottery players over $395 million dollars.
