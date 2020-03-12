INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) - The Big Ten has announced they will cancel the remainder of the games for the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament.
According to the Big Ten they will cancel their games that were to be held in Indianapolis as a precaution to COVID-19.
On Wednesday night, the NCAA announced the would only allow essential staff and limited family into the games. However, on Thursday morning they decided it was appropriate to immediately cancel the games entirely.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement released on their website said.
The Big Ten said their main concern is the health, safety and wellness of their student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media.
The AAC and SEC have also canceled the remaining games in their conferences. The NCAA has not made a decision about continuing the championship games.