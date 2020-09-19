(WAND) - The Big Ten has officially announced its schedule for the 2020 football season. The action is set to kick off on Oct. 24.
The conference announced its schedule for all 14 of its teams Saturday morning. Each club will play a conference-only schedule, wrapping things up with a newly-created "Champions Week", which will pit teams from the East and West divisions against each other. Champions Week will be on Dec. 19.
The Illini will open things up in Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin.
Here is Illinois’ full schedule:
Oct. 24: at Wisconsin
Oct. 31: vs. Purdue
Nov. 7: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 14: at Rutgers
Nov. 21: at Nebraska
Nov. 28: vs. Ohio State
Dec. 5: vs. Iowa
Dec. 12: at Northwestern
Dec. 19: TBA
Here is the entire schedule for the Big Ten:
The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020
