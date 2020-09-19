Illinois v Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 27: An Illinois Fighting Illini football helmet during a college football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capitol One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 27, 2018 at College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

 Mitchell Layton

(WAND) - The Big Ten has officially announced its schedule for the 2020 football season. The action is set to kick off on Oct. 24.

The conference announced its schedule for all 14 of its teams Saturday morning. Each club will play a conference-only schedule, wrapping things up with a newly-created "Champions Week", which will pit teams from the East and West divisions against each other. Champions Week will be on Dec. 19. 

The Illini will open things up in Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin.

Here is Illinois’ full schedule:

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin

Oct. 31: vs. Purdue

Nov. 7: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 14: at Rutgers

Nov. 21: at Nebraska

Nov. 28: vs. Ohio State

Dec. 5: vs. Iowa

Dec. 12: at Northwestern

Dec. 19: TBA

Here is the entire schedule for the Big Ten: 

