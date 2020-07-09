(WAND) - The Big Ten Conference has announced fall sports, including football, will play a conference-only schedule this fall.
A Thursday statement from the conference made this change official. The league said the move is happening after it listened to medical advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conference-only schedules also apply to men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.
"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," a conference statement said.
Summer athletic activities will remain voluntary "in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities."
The conference also said any student-athlete at a Big Ten school who decides not to participate in college sports at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to COVID-19 concerns will have their scholarship honored by their school and will stay in good standing.
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.