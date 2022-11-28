(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week.
We'll be on the upswing today and tomorrow. Under a sun and cloud mix, highs will approach 50° today.
Ahead of a strong cold front Tuesday, it'll be very windy and warm. Winds will approach 40 miles-per-hour and push highs into the low-to-mid-60s.
Late in the day, showers break out and a few strong to severe storms are possible by evening south and east.
Much colder winds blow in Tuesday night and Wednesday.
We could see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain before it ends Wednesday morning.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the 30s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
