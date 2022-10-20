(WAND WEATHER)- Much warmer weather is on the way to Central Illinois as the recent chill eases.
Our winds become southerly for the next few days and that'll bring above average temperatures back.
Highs today will warm into the low-to-mid-60s and then be about ten degrees warmer Friday.
Weekend highs will reach well into the 70s.
Dry weather is expected through Sunday morning with some showers arriving later in the day.
We'll see a better chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
