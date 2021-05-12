SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill fighting discrimination against people of color based on their hair style has passed the Illinois Senate.
Senate Bill 817 would make it illegal for a school to discriminate against a student over hair styles associated with race. It was introduced by State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago).
The bill would keep school districts from having dress code policies that "apply to hairstyles, including hairstyles historically associated with race, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists." It would apply to all Illinois public and private schools.
“We can’t praise the creativity and individuality of students out of one side of our mouths, and then humiliate them for their hairstyle out of the other,” Simmons said. “To do that is more disruptive and harmful to students than any hairstyle ever could be. The hypocrisy of it undermines teachers’ authority, and in practice it falls most often on students of color who view these hairstyles as part of their heritage and culture.”
The bill now awaits Illinois House consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.