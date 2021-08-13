ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a bill seeking to prevent hair discrimination in schools.
The governor put pen to paper on Senate Bill 817, which was proposed earlier in 2021 by a Black state lawmaker, State Sen. Mike Simmons, who sought to stop schools from creating hairstyle-related rules. The new law says schools “will not prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locs, and twists.”
The law also requires the Illinois State Board of Education to give schools educational resource materials to teach about protective hairstyles. Materials will be developed in consultation with stakeholders and will be made available on the ISBE website.
The bill ended up being named after 4-year-old Gus "Jett" Hawkins, a 4-year-old Chicago boy who was told by his elementary school that putting his hair in braids violated dress code. Simmons described Hawkins Friday as a "young hero."
Simmons, who wears his hair in free-form dreadlocks as a lawmaker, recalled his own experiences of being belittled and humiliated by school officials for his appearance, adding such problems can't be tolerated anymore in Illinois.
"Black youth have been targeted and mistreated for far too long for expressing and honoring their heritage and their culture," Simmons said. "We cannot be holding our youth to both spoken and unspoken standards about how you're supposed to sound, act, and in this case, look - and today, that stops."
When Pritzker approached the podium Friday, he said it has been a priority of his administration to make Illinois one of the most inclusive states in America. He specifically named Simmons as one of the partners helping to make that happen. He also referenced Hawkins.
"I'm sorry for the pain that brought us here," Pritzker said. "But please know that your advocacy will help younger Illinoisans proudly embrace their identities."
“Whether beads, locs, twists or braids, no child should be pushed out of school for wearing natural or textured hairstyles,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “As the mother of four daughters who rock their natural hair, I believe all of our children deserve to be safe, supported and free to express their individuality and cultural pride in school. Now in Illinois, this is the case.”
Pritzker said Black people have historically had their natural and protective hair styles "weaponized against them."
"Black students have been faced with discipline and exclusion at schools, simply for wearing hair styles such as afros, braids and locs, with damaging ramifications, in part on their mental health," the governor said.
