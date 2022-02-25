SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A proposal has been introduced to allow people to take leave following pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or other fertility issues.
State Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake) is leading the proposal. She said, “The emotional anguish suffered after a miscarriage or stillbirth is often debilitating. Returning to work sooner than they’d like leaves little room for grief, mourning and healing.”
Bush’s Senate Bill 3120 expands the Child Bereavement Act by providing up to 10 days of unpaid leave following a pregnancy loss, stillbirth or an unsuccessful intrauterine insemination, among other issues negatively impacting pregnancy or fertility.
Bush’s bill would give those people the ability to take time off work to address both their physical and emotional needs.
“It’s important that we recognize that anyone experiencing this kind of loss need time to grieve,” Bush said.
Under the measure, people would also be allowed 10 days of unpaid leave for the death of an immediate family member.
SB 3120 passed the Senate Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.