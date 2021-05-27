SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would allow people to buy feminine hygiene products with federal or state food assistance program benefits.
House Bill 155, sponsored by State. Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago), would require the Department of Human Services to apply for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, allowing recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to use those programs for diapers and menstrual hygiene products.
It unanimously passed the Senate with a 57-0 vote and will go to the governor's desk. It passed the state House on April 22 with a unanimous vote.
“Having access to feminine hygiene products should be a right, not a privilege,” Villa said. “Federal and state benefits need to cover these essential health care items for those who can’t afford them.
“Expanding the use of benefits to cover feminine hygiene products will help combat period poverty across our state. Women should be able to complete everyday activities without having to worry about not being able to leave home because they can’t afford feminine hygiene products.”
