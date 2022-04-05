Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (D) Decatur, refers to the pandemic practice of locking down nursing homes and not allowing people to be with dying loved ones as “uncivilized.” Now the House and Senate have passed a measure (SB 1405) that would allow end-of-life visitation by one person.
“I think it’s uncivilized to prohibit a family member to come in and visit someone that is suffering in the last stages of their life,” Caulkins told WAND News. Caulkins is a co-sponsor of SB 1405. He also pushed back against critics who think the bill is an attempt to attack Democratic Governor JB Pritzker who used executive orders to protect patients in nursing and skilled care facilities.
“Some people didn’t understand it. They tried to twist it as an attack on the governor. It’s not. This is standing up for the rights of patients and families,” Caulkins stated. “This isn’t a whack at the governor. This is a way to stand-up for people and their rights and the dignity of someone that’s passing to have a family member with them.
Governor JB Pritzker had not seen the bill as of Tuesday morning but was familiar with it.
“All of us want to make sure that we’re not only keeping the residents of our nursing homes safe but also make sure that they’re able to get visitation,” Pritzker told reporters at the State Capitol. “The pandemic that we have been going through is potentially not the only pandemic that we’ll ever see and so we want to make sure that whatever laws are put in place are appropriate going forward to make sure we keep particularly our most vulnerable people safe.”
The governor did not indicate if he would sign the measure when it comes to his desk.
