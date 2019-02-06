EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A bill introduced by State Rep. Derren Bailey is calling for “In God We Trust” to be displayed in public schools.
According to HB 341, it would allow a school board to conspicuously post the national motto on school grounds. It would be allowed to be displayed in conspicuous locations inside or outside the school building.
The motto appears on U.S. coins and has since 1964. It also appears on many government buildings and founding documents.
The Freedom from Religion Foundation has spoken out against it.
Currently the bill is waiting for a hearing in the Elementary & Secondary Education: School Curriculum & Policies Committee.