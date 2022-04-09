SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to curb organized retail crime and hold ringleaders accountable is headed to the Governor's desk.
To support retailers, update prosecuting resources and promote statewide economic growth, the Illinois Senate adopted a measure led by Sen. Suzy Golwiak Hilton (D-Western Springs) to curb organized retail crime and hold ringleaders accountable.
"Organized retail crimes across the state have disturbed residents, wreaked havoc on businesses and stunted growth within local economies," Glowiak Hilton said. "By advancing the Organized Retail Crime Act, Illinois has an opportunity to enact one of the most comprehensive crime-curbing efforts in the nation."
With the help of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the office of the attorney general, the measure define organized retail crime as a criminal charge and give prosecutors additional resources to change crime ringleaders.
“Organized retail crime robs our communities of tax dollars, threatens the safety of employees and customers, and puts our communities at risk of further crime including illegal firearm purchases, human trafficking and terrorism. By passing this measure, Illinois lawmakers are sending a message to criminals that these brazen thefts will not be tolerated and they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Rob Karr, president & CEO, IRMA. “I want to personally thank Attorney General Raoul for his partnership and tireless work on this issue and offer our appreciation to Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton and Rep. Kam Buckner for their leadership as well as every lawmaker who voted in favor of this important measure.”
On Saturday morning, the House passed the measure 96-5. The bill will await the governor's signature.
