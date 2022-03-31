ILLINOIS (WAND) - A bill that would designate dispatchers as first responders has passed the Illinois House.
In Illinois, these heroes are designated as clerical staff. Should the bill become law, dispatchers would gain access to first responder benefits and additional training.
"They're kind of like the unsung heroes," said State Sen. Neil Anderson (R), the bill's sponsor. "They're the people that never get any credit. Nobody ever sees them (and) nobody ever meets them because they're behind the phone."
The bill is now headed back to the Senate to approve any changes. If it makes it through there, it will go to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for a signature.
