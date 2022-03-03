SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure supporting first responders with a tax check-off has passed the Illinois House.
House Bill 4161 looks in help donations to the 100 Club of Illinois by giving Illinoisans a convenient donation option that can be found on individual state income tax returns. The organization gives resources, financial support, training and moral support to both families of first responders killed in the line of duty and active duty first responders.
Lawmakers said current law gives Illinoisans similar donation options on individual returns for the following funds: Wildlife Preservation Fund; Alzheimer's Disease Research, Care, and Support Fund; Assistance to the Homeless Fund; Diabetes Research Fund; Hunger Relief Fund; and Ronald McDonald House Charities Fund.
“The 100 Club of Illinois has been serving the first responder community for more than 55 years. We are grateful for the opportunity to further promote the mission of the Club,” said 100 Club of Illinois CEO Caitlyn Brennan. “Funds brought in through this program will assist the club in providing support to the families of our fallen heroes and the larger first responder community of Illinois.”
The bill now awaits consideration in the Illinois Senate. See the full text of HB 4161 in a PDF document attached to this story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
