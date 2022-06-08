DECATUR, Ill. - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Comedian Bill Engvall to its performing line-up.
Bill Engvall’s Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time: The Farewell Tour will perform Friday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. and is produced mutually by Grandstand Concerts and Point Dume Productions.
Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Engvall was part of the Blue Collar Comdey Tour concert films alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White.
Bill’s first album, Here’s Your Sign (1996), has been certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks, and went on to peak at #5 on Billboard’s Current Country Album Chart.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m., season ticket holders will be sent an email about purchasing tickets in advance.
Tickets can be purchased at www.devonamphitheater.com.
