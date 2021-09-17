EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- The Effingham Performance Center adds “Here’s Your Sign – It’s Finally Time” the Bill Engvall's Farewell tour to its 2021-22 lineup.
The well-known comedian is scheduled to preform at the EPC on Friday, April 8.
The show will start at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Joe’s Pizza & Pasta.
Engvall’s announced his upcoming retirement last month, and plans on hanging up his microphone and stop touring after over 40 years in the entertainment industry.
“When we learned that Bill Engvall would be going out one more time before retiring, we knew we wanted one of the stops on his tour to be in Effingham,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of the performance center. “Our patrons love the Blue Collar comedians, and Bill Engvall is no exception. It is going to be a great show.”
Engvall, is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling recording artist, is best know for his “Here’s Your Sign” routine. He also was part of the Blue Collar Comedy group that included Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White.
The pre-sale for Season Ticket Holders will be open from Thursday, September 23 at 10 am to Wednesday, September 29 at 2 pm.
Presale will be held at The EPC’s Box Office.
Public sale will open on Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, by calling (217) 540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
Box Office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on show days from 10 a.m. to show time.
For more information about upcoming shows or to learn about becoming a Season Ticket Holder, visit www.theepc.org or call (217) 540-2788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.