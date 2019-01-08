ILLINOIS (WAND) – A bill requiring background checks for all gun sales has the support of two U.S. Senators from Illinois.
The Background Check Expansion Act would mean every unlicensed or private gun seller must perform a background check before the sale is complete. It applies whether the seller does business at gun shows, at home or online.
The bill would create a few exceptions, including a weapon transfer between law enforcement officers, loans for hunting and sports, gifts to immediate family, the transfer of a weapon as part of an inheritance or giving a firearm to someone for fast self-defense.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) are backing the bill.
