DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Faber released the following statement on Thursday:
"We create a town strong by sharing governing responsibility with as many citizens as possible. Eight years is plenty of time for a member to serve on the council. Our town belongs to the many, not the few. Room must be made for other dedicated men and women to govern our town."
Faber has served eight years on the city council, he was originally elected to the in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
This year's city council election is scheduled for April 4, 2023.
