SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Senate Bill 1572, also known as the "stray dog" bill, passed the senate back in March.
Senator John Mulroe sponsors the bill. Basically, if a person comes across a dog and they don't make an attempt to contact the owner, police or animal control, it could mean a fine of up to $500.
The bill would make small changes to the Animal Control Act. According to the Lost Dogs of America, it is estimated that 40-60 percent of stray animals in shelters are lost pets.
The Macon County Animal Control said it is imperative to go through the process of returning a lost dog back to its owner. That's why they suggest pet owners getting their dogs microchipped.