SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– A new law will now require caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease or dementia to be trained on how to best treat these specific conditions.
The law was sponsored by State Senator Laura Fine’s (D-Glenview).
“Before this law, caregivers were not required to receive substantial training on how to specifically care for patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Fine said. “This important change will ensure our loved ones receive treatment specialized to their specific, changing conditions to achieve their highest quality of life possible.”
With over 230,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Illinois, many take part in the Community Care Program.
The program allows seniors with or without these conditions to receive in-home and community-based services from their own homes. Under the current law, employees that provide these services are required to complete 12 to 24 hours of training, but training specific to dementia and Alzheimer’s patients is optional.
Under Senate Bill 3707, employees and contractors with the Department of Aging Service who provide direct service to individuals in the Community Care program will be required to complete at least two hours of training on Alzheimer’s and dementia prior to the start of their employment.
“We want our loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia to have access to the best care possible. This training prepares caregivers to respond to issues patients and their families may experience because of their conditions,” Fine said. “This will ensure all Alzheimer’s and dementia patients have access to the highest quality care possible and are able to receive informed support from their caregivers.”
Senate Bill 3707 was signed by the governor May 27, 2022. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.