(WAND) - A bill has been proposed to eliminate religious exemptions for required vaccinations in the state of Illinois.
The purpose of the bill is to help eliminate outbreaks of diseases.
It would also limit the reasons people can get a medical exemption from immunizations required to enter all Illinois schools.
Students as young as 14 would also be able to obtain a vaccine without the consent of their parents under the bill.
Some officials believe the bill could lead to more parents homeschooling to keep from having to vaccinate their children.
If the bill were to pass, Illinois would become the sixth state to remove religious exemptions.
Another bill proposed in the Illinois House would require sixth grade students to receive the human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccination.