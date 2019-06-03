SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill has been introduced to make sure people in rural communities have access to affordable ambulance services.
Representatives Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Terri Sewell (AL-07) introduced H.R. 3021.
It is called the Non-Emergency Ambulance Transportation Sustainability and Accountability Act of 2019.
It would restructure current cuts to Medicare reimbursements that impact ambulance services in rural and super-rural areas.
“Emergency ambulance services in rural areas are essential for patients and it’s vital we continue to support them. Yet, recent reductions in Medicare payments threaten to hinder access to ambulance services in rural communities across the country,” said Rep. LaHood. “These changes to Medicare reimbursements will negatively impact providers’ ability to offer around-the-clock services in central and west-central Illinois. Our bill will correct these changes to better reflect the realities rural emergency service providers face, while continuing to assist the emergent and non-emergent ambulance needs of all Medicare patients across the 18th District. I am pleased to join with Congresswoman Sewell in this effort and look forward to working with her and my colleagues to pass this critical legislation.”
“No matter where Alabamians live, it’s essential that they have access to lifesaving emergency ambulance services,” Rep. Sewell said. “This legislation will help the network of ambulance providers continue to provide critical care by preventing Medicare cuts to ambulance reimbursements and help protect patients by cracking down on deceptive providers that take advantage of fragile dialysis patients and drain Medicare of funds for unnecessary ambulance transports.”
A Senate companion bill has been introduced by Senators Doug Jones (D-AL) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).