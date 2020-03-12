SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation has been introduced that would add protections against discrimination based on hair style and texture in schools and workplaces.
Employers and school administrators would not be allowed to enact policies banning dreadlocks, braids, or other hairstyles or punish people who choose to wear them under the legislation.
It was introduced by State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). "Hair styles are a core part of African-American history and culture," Hunter said. "Far too often, black women, men, and children are forced to suppress their cultural identity in order to more closely align with someone else's culture. This legislation would end that."
The Illinois Human Rights Act currently prohibits discrimination against a person because of his or her actual or perceived race.
Senate Bill 3477, known as the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act, expands that to include traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles like locks, braids, and twists.
California and New York both instituted versions of the CROWN Act in 2019.