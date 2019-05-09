SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill is looking to kick start solar energy project growth in the state.
A new interactive map showed Illinois currently has 807 solar projects on hold across the state due to a lack of funding.
Experts said these projects could generate thousands of jobs, lower electric bills, and make $220 million in property revenue tax for local governments.
HB 2966 / SB 1781 is currently under consideration in Springfield. Supporters said it is an opportunity for more renewable energy projects to move forward and could support an estimated 21,000 new renewable energy jobs by 2030.
To see the interactive map, click HERE.