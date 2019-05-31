SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill expanding abortion rights in the state of Illinois has passed the Senate.
The Reproductive Health Act, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Cassidy, would change abortion law language to be less restrictive and require abortion coverage from private health insurance companies if they cover different pregnancy-related benefits. Restraints as old as 45 years in Illinois, which give criminal penalties to doctors who perform abortions and prohibit some late-term abortion procedures, would be removed. Court orders have stopped those restraints from being enforced.
The Senate approved the measure by a 34-20 vote days after the House passed it by a 64-50 vote Tuesday.
Some Republican-controlled states, including Alabama and Missouri, have been passing abortion laws taking a strict stance against them. Democrat-controlled states like Illinois are working to pass bills like the Reproductive Health Act in the same time frame.
ACLU of Illinois Executive Director Colleen Connell voiced her approval of the bill's passage in a statement.
“By passing the Reproductive Health Act, the Illinois General Assembly sent an emphatic message that it will protect the right of all people to access reproductive health care," she said. "As states across the nation rush to implement dangerous abortion bans, Illinois has responded - by recognizing reproductive health care as a fundamental right, and by removing outdated, long-blocked statutes that make providing many forms of abortion care and some contraceptives a crime.:
State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) voted against the bill.
“Advocates of Senate Bill 25 have inaccurately described the legislation as little more than a technical clean-up of existing laws regulating abortions in Illinois," he said. "However, this proposal represents a radical shift in public policy that will legalize abortions at any point during pregnancy for any reason, including partial-birth abortions. I am opposed.”
SB 25 now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk. He issued a statement late Friday.
“Illinois is making history, because our state will now be the most progressive in the nation for reproductive healthcare," he said. "In Illinois, we trust women to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives - and now, that will be the law of the land, even as it’s under threat in other states. This progress is only possible thanks to the fierce advocacy of leaders like Representative Kelly Cassidy, Senator Melinda Bush and countless advocates and groups around the state, and I look forward to joining them to sign this bill.”
NBC Chicago reports Republicans in Illinois have argued that language such as the definitions of fetal viability, along with the responsibility of doctors in deciding if an abortion is medically needed, would be widened by the bill to the point where late-term pregnancy terminations that aren’t medically needed become expanded by a large degree.