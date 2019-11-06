WASHINGTON (WAND) – A bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk after it passes the Senate unanimously on Tuesday.
The PACT (Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture) Act would allow law officials to prosecute anyone for crushing burning, drowning or suffocating an animal. If convicted a person would face a federal felony.
The current federal law only applies to animal fights and animal cruelty if the actions are sold on video.
Each state has their own laws. However, this bill would give authorities federal jurisdiction and not be bound by state laws.
The bill does make exceptions for hunting.
“The passage of this bill is a well-deserved victory for us and our colleagues at the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Protection Litigation division, who were instrumental in helping the sponsors draft this legislation and have led the fight to pass the PACT Act for almost a decade now,” President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States Kitty Block said.