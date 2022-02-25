ILLINOIS (WAND) - A bill allowing DCFS workers to carry pepper spray when they make house visits has passed the Illinois Senate.
The measure, Senate Bill 4165, is sponsored by State Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield). A companion Bill, House Bill 5688, was filed in the House by State Rep. Sandy Hamilton (R-Springfield).
DCFS workers with the legislation would be able to use pepper spray or mace to defend themselves in an attack. They would be trained to use these items by Illinois State Police.
"We are long overdue, long overdue, to actually bring forth legislation that is going to hopefully protect our DCFS case workers who are putting their lives at risk to serve our most vulnerable families," said State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna).
The bill is now going to the Illinois House for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.