SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois measure expanding protections for survivors of sexual violence in the military has passed the General Assembly.
In the measure the authority of military protection orders would be extended beyond military locations. It would make sure survivors get full protection no matter where they are located and that perpetrators can be held accountable if there are violations. Survivors would also be provided with added employment protections as they recover.
Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement about the passage of Senate Bill 257.
“Survivors of military sexual violence deserve robust protection and that should not end when they leave their workplace. With this bill, our state will lead the nation, prioritizing victims’ safety and recovery, and holding perpetrators accountable,” said Pritzker. “I want to applaud Leader Tony Munoz and Representative Stephanie Kifowit for their dedication to the protection of those serving in the military from sexual violence.
“Since I took office, my administration has delivered on a commitment to providing survivors of sexual violence with the protections and resources necessary for recovery. I am thankful to the General Assembly for their partnership in building on this work and ensuring survivors of sexual violence receive the support and compassion they deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.