ILLINOIS (WAND) – A bill to protect victims of sexual assault when they report the crime to police passed the Senate and is headed to the Illinois House.
State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) is sponsoring the bill, which changes how police are required to handle sexual assault victims approaching them. Current law requires police to arrest the person if there are any outstanding warrants against them, even for minor cases.
HB 92 instead would require that the office request a waiver of the execution of the warrant for cases that aren’t violent or parole violations.
“This legislation fixes that issue and makes sure that victims don’t have to fear reporting an assault,” Barickman said.
State records show the bill is currently in the House and under consideration Thursday night.