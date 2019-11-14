SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to cap the cost of insulin in the state of Illinois is now headed to the governor's desk.
On Thursday Senate Bill 667 passed the Senate with a 43-1 vote. The bill is sponsored by State Senator Andy Manar.
The bill would put a cap on co-payments for insulin at $100 per month for all patients no matter the supply they require. This would only apply to commercial insurance plans regulated by the state.
“Thanks to countless grassroots advocates and the brave individuals who stepped up and shared their testimonies, the Illinois General Assembly just sent a clear message that our state will no longer allow pharmaceutical companies to take advantage of Illinoisans living with diabetes by charging exorbitant prices for lifesaving insulin medication,” Manar said.
The bill also requires the Department of Insurance, in conjunction with the Department of Human Services and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, to issue an "insulin pricing report" to the public.
The price of insulin has drastically increased in the U.S over the past few years. The drug price tag tripled from 2002 to 2013.
Over 1.3 million people in Illinois rely on insulin.
The bill will make Illinois the second state in the country to cap insulin payments.