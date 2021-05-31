SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill requiring Asian-American history to be taught in Illinois public schools is going to the governor's desk.
House Bill 376, also known as the TEAACH Act (Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History), is going to Gov. JB Pritzker for a signature after passing the Illinois House with a 108-10 vote Monday. It previously passed the state Senate.
With the bill, public elementary schools and high schools would be required to start a unit on Asian-American history.
The measure was championed by Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago and a coalition of more than 35 organizations. State Sen. Ram Villivalam and State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz introduced the bill.
Advocates said they expect Pritzker to sign the bill into law.
“The best way to defeat ignorance is education, and that starts with our local public schools. The TEAACH Act will ensure that students are taught a more complete American history, one that intentionally includes rather than intentionally excludes the contributions of Asian Americans,” said Gong-Gershowitz, House sponsor of the bill. “I attended Illinois public schools throughout my childhood but it wasn’t until I was in law school that I learned about the Chinese Exclusion Acts. I never had the opportunity to learn about the very laws that sought to deport my own grandparents. The TEAACH Act will ensure Asian American students have the opportunity to learn about our heritage and Asian American contributions to the fabric of our nation.”
“As a South Asian immigrant and Pakistani-Muslim American, many parts of my identity and my people’s history were consistently missing from my education,” said Sahar Shafqat, a teacher at Lane Technical High School and a community leader with the Indo-American Center, a supporting organization behind the bill. “As an educator, I get to play an active role in changing that for our communities. TEAACH is essential because it allows students to see themselves represented and feel seen in our world.”
The measure would go into effect in the 2022-23 school year if it is signed by the governor.
