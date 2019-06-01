SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new bill is set to be signed by the governor to increase student registration for FAFSA. HB 2719 passed the house today.
Under the new measure students will be required to file an application for federal student aid before they graduate high school.
Governor Pritzker says: “Illinois students should be able to afford to pursue a higher education degree, and this legislation will vastly improve our students’ ability to secure federal financial aid to pursue college and vocational training. I applaud the General Assembly for taking action on FAFSA to make that a reality. I want to thank Senator Manar, Representative Stuart, the State Board of Education and the Student Assistance Commission for their hard work on this. Quality, affordable higher education is critical to the future of this state and all of its communities, and I look forward to signing this legislation.”
One lawmaker says this measure was implemented in Missouri and they saw a 25 percent increase in student aid availability across the state.
If students do not want to sign up for FAFSA, they can have their parents sign a waiver to opt out.