SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill addressing the state teacher shortage crisis by allowing substitutes to teach more days is going to the governor's desk.
Senate Bill 3893, which is co-sponsored by State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), has unanimously moved through the Illinois House and Senate. It would extend a 90-day limit for the number of days any substitute teacher can teach for any one licensed teacher under contract in a school year, with the limit being moved to 120 school days if Gov. JB Pritzker approves it.
The measure would take effect beginning with the current school year through the 2022-23 year.
“Illinois is still suffering from a massive teacher shortage, thankfully we have retired and certified educators that want to help,” said Caulkins. “This legislation will provide educators the opportunity to work more days in the classroom. It’s a great bill I am proud to sponsor. I look forward to the bill being implemented pending the governor’s signature.”
