WASHINGTON (WAND) - A bill expanding voting rights has been re-introduced by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and other lawmakers.
Duckworth and 12 Democratic senators have re-introduced the Pre-Registration of Voters Everywhere (PROVE) Act, which would expand voter registration efforts across the nation and improve American citizens' participation in the democratic process, per a release from Duckworth's office.
The bill would let 16 and 17-year-old U.S. citizens pre-register to have their names added to voter rolls when they turn 18. It also would set up $25 million in grants over two years, which would go to schools and localities to set up curriculum aimed at encouraging civic engagement.
Duckworth's office said 20 other states, which include Illinois, already allow teens to pre-register before they are 18. State-by-state discrepancies would be stopped with the PROVE Act, allowing 16 and 17-year-old citizens to uniformly pre-register to vote and automatically be added to voter rolls when they reach adulthood.
The goal, lawmakers said, is to raise civic participation with young Americans and address a 20 percent voter registration gap between people in the 18-24 age range and the national average for all ages.
“The right to vote is a founding tenet of our democracy, and the strength of our democracy depends upon the participation of the American people,” said Duckworth. “Unfortunately, many Americans are facing unnecessary barriers when it comes to casting their vote, and voter turnout continues to lag behind that of many other developed nations. We should constantly be looking for ways to bring new voters into the fold and make voting easier—not harder. I’m proud to re-introduce the PROVE Act to help get young Americans registered to vote as soon as they’re eligible, which could help boost voter participation.”
Click here to view the full bill.
