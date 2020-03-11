SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill to help advocate for vulnerable children passed the Illinois State House.
The legislation was introduced by state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur to allow those with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice to become certified as Child Protective Investigators with the Department of Children and Family Services.
“Those with criminal justice backgrounds are often well-equipped to investigate cases of abuse, neglect or violence,” Scherer said. “This bill would allow them to work as DCFS caseworkers, filling a crucial role where understaffing can make the difference between life and death for a child.”
Under the current law, a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement, police science, criminology, social work, early childhood development or psychology.
The bill will allow for more of the current vacancies with DCFS to be filled, helping safeguard children.
SB 3959 now heads to the Senate.