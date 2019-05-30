SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill to keep police from acting as ICE agents has passed the General Assembly and is going to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk.
The bill, HB 1637, is also call the “Keep Illinois Families Together Act”. It creates new rules to limit assistance with immigration enforcement from law enforcement.
The bill proposes new rules to ensure places such as public schools, state-funded medical treatment and health care facilities, public libraries, Secretary of State facilities and courthouses are safe for Illinois residents regardless of their immigration status. It also does not allow law enforcement officials to ask about a person’s citizenship, immigration status or place of birth.
Law enforcement would not be allowed to ask those questions of people in their custody, anyone submitting to questioning, anyone who approaches officers seeking assistance, any crime victim or any witness.
The full text of the bill is available in a PDF document attached to this story.