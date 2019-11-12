SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to make Daylight Saving permanent has passed the Illinois Senate.
Senate Bill 533 passed the Senate with some debate on Tuesday with a vote of 44-2. The bill is sponsored by Senator Andy Manar.
The bill would make Daylight Saving Time year-round for the entire state. The bill was inspired by students from Carlinville High School, who presented the idea to Manar during a civics class project.
If the bill were to be signed into law Illinois residents would move their clocks forward one last time in March 2020.
“It was a well-thought out proposal that I felt deserved consideration in Springfield. Given the loss of productivity caused by the arbitrary daylight saving time change, and the various health and safety concerns that are supported by research, this proposal makes a lot of sense,” Manar said. “What’s most important is that this group is an example for how young people can step up and engage their elected officials to enact changes they want to see in government.”
Originally the practice was to help save on energy. However, recent research says that it has failed to achieve that and actually increases the risk of heart attacks and car accident fatalities.
Many Americans find the practice disrupting and annoying.
Illinois would join Hawaii and Arizona in opting out. More than 35 states introduced legislation in 2019 to do away with seasonal time changes by eliminating or standardizing daylight saving time.
The bill now goes to the house for a vote.