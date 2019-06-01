SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to protect children from secondhand smoke is headed to the governor’s desk for approval.
The Illinois Senate passed the the bill today. Under the measure: smoking in vehicles with anyone under the age of 18 is illegal.
Police would not be able to stop vehicles solely a violation of this rule. It is considered a petty offense that carries a maximum fine of $100 on first offense. On second or subsequent offenses, the fine can reach a maximum of $250.
Kathy Drea with the American Lung Association says: ““Children’s lungs are smaller, which makes them more sensitive to secondhand smoke. In fact, children exposed to secondhand smoke are at an increased risk for sudden infant death syndrome, acute respiratory infections, ear problems and more severe asthma. They also get sick more often, have more bronchitis, more pneumonia and need more operations to put drainage tubes in their ears than children who are not exposed to secondhand smoke.”
Smoking is defined as inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying a lighted cigarette, cigar, pipe, weed, plant, regulated narcotic, or other combustible substance.