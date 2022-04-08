SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure has passed through the Senate that would allow some state funds intended to purchase body cameras to be used to purchase data storage and personnel costs related to the rollout of body cameras.
State Senate Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said, “Protecting our communities is one of my top priorities. By clarifying language regarding body cameras and video storage, we can help law enforcement best do their job while also keeping those they protect and serve safe."
House Bill 4608 would also let officers flag videos they believe may have evidentiary value and to clarify when an officer is and is not required to have the camera rolling.
The legislation is supported by the Illinois Sheriffs Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council
“Body cameras are critical for improving officer safety and the safety of our community, Bennett said. “Not only will that, department-issued cameras help improve evidence quality and reduce liability for law enforcement agencies.”
The measure now heads to the Governor's desk for consideration.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
