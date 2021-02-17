ILLINOIS (WAND) - A new Illinois bill would repeal the state's Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.
The proposed House Bill 1770 would remove a state law that requires people who wish to legally possess or purchase firearms or ammunition in Illinois to have a valid FOID card. State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport), who filed the legislation, called the cards an "unnecessary hurdle for law-abiding citizens" in a statement.
“This is one of many ways Illinois has monetized the exercise of Constitutional rights with unnecessary bureaucracy and red-tape,” said Chesney. “With a backlog of, often, over 100,000 Illinoisans waiting in line for a bureaucrat to approve this Constitutional right after already requiring payment for this right, it is past time we get real about the lack of need for this bureaucracy. Imagine if to hold a protest in a public park, a First Amendment Right, you had to wait over 100 days for a permit you pay for on day one of the application. People would be rightfully outraged. That’s what’s happening with FOID cards.”
Chesney was involved in a previous attempt to ban FOID cards when he con-sponsored legislation with State Rep. John Cabello in the 101st General Assembly.
The full text of HB 1770 can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.