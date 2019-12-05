WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) -A bill aimed at stopping illegal robocalls is expected to be signed into law soon.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) voted for the TRACED Act, to stop illegal robocalls that are scamming people.
The bill passed the House, the Senate, and is expected to be signed into law.
"Robocalls are not only annoying, but they are an avenue for fraud that targets seniors and many other Americans," said Davis. "It's now estimated that nearly half of all calls to mobile phones are fraudulent. Many of us have answered a call either on our cell or home phone from a local number only for it to be a scam. This is a new scam technique commonly referred to as 'Neighborhood Spoofing.' This legislation, drafted by both Republicans and Democrats, will give consumers more control and transparency over who is calling them and ensure that law enforcement and the FCC can go after the bad actors who break the law."
It is estimated that there were nearly 48 billion robocalls in 2018 nationwide, up over 64 percent since 2016.
Some predict that this year, nearly 50 percent of all calls to cell phones in America will be scam calls.
There have been an increasing number of stories of scammers disrupting the operations of hospitals. They call disguised as the IRS looking to collect a debt, local governments and police departments, and loved ones, in trouble, looking for help.
This bill implements a nationwide caller authentication system so consumers can see on their caller ID if it is actually the person calling them.
It also allows consumers to block unlawful calls in a consistent and transparent way, at no extra charge.
It will furthermore make sure that law enforcement and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have the tools, information, and incentives to go after robocallers that break the law.