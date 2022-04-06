SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Linda Holmes (D-Aurora) has advanced a bill to make it easier for veterans seeking sporting licenses.
House Bill 4680 streamlines the process to apply for and attain fishing, hunting, and sportsmen's combination licenses.
“When a gentleman contacted me and let me know that his only choice to get one of these licenses was to go all the way to Springfield to apply in person, I knew there had to be a better way to serve our veterans,” Holmes said. “We worked with DNR to fix an oversight in this process: after years of there being five locations to get these licenses, it was down to one. There are now electronic ways to achieve the same goal.”
IDNR requested the change to remove the in-person requirement. They have the duty to establish what constitutes acceptable documentation for veterans applying for the licensing fee discount.
This also applies to veterans who apply within two years after returning from service who are eligible for free fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for the number of years they were in the service.
“The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to support an initiative that will make life a little easier for the state’s veterans,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said. “Anytime we can make access to our services more convenient for our customers, we’re happy to do that.”
House Bill 4680 passed in both the House and Senate unanimously. It now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration.
