SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Drivers would be given extra reminders about Scott’s Law if a bill were to become law.
Senate Bill 947, created by State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), would place a reminder about the law in every registration renewal notice. It would also put a question about Scott’s Law on the driver’s exam in Illinois.
Scott’s Law requires all drivers to slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road and change lanes if possible. Failure to follow the law led to four deaths of law enforcement officers in the state in 2019. A total of 16 officers have been hit already this year while working on the shoulder of an Illinois road.
“First responders have an extremely dangerous job,” Rose said. “Motorists need to pull over and give them room. It’s the law and we need to do everything we can to make sure drivers understand this.”
The measure passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to the Illinois House for consideration.