SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill making its way through the Illinois State Capitol would allow students five mental health days during the school year.
The bill SB 2473 would mandate public schools to give students five mental health days a year. The absences would be excused, and students would allow them the opportunity to make up any schoolwork missed during those absences.
The bill was filed by Sen. Robert F. Martwick in January. It has since been assigned to the Education Committee for a reading.
Critics of the proposed bill said mental health days should fall under the current sick day guidelines in place.
Around 4.4 million children have been diagnosed with anxiety and 1.9 million have been diagnosed with depression here in the United States, according to the CDC.