SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A proposed bill in Illinois would prohibit schools from using a “Native American logo, mascot or any other Native American imagery unless a school follows certain procedures."
The bill is House Bill 4783. Below are the requirements for the bill:
- Receive written consent of a Native American tribe within 500 miles of the school. The consent must be renewed every five years.
- Conduct a school-wide program on Native American culture at least twice per school year
- Offer a course of study to its students outlining Native American contributions to society
- Report to State Board of Education the programs on Native Americans it offers each year
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Maurice West and Rep. Jonathan Carroll.
"Sports logos and mascots should not be used to caricaturize and misrepresent cultures,” West said in a statement posted on his website. “If the legitimate intent of a school is to honor local Native Americans, this measure provides the opportunity to secure approval from a nearby tribe.”
If schools don’t follow the guidelines the would be “prohibit the school from competing in any playoffs," West said.
